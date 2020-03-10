Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
News

Man dies trapped in machinery in workplace incident

by Nathan Edwards, AAP
10th Mar 2020 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 30s has died after becoming trapped within machinery at a workplace in Narangba, north of Brisbane.

He was believed to have become trapped in a conveyor belt while at work.

Police and Workplace Health & Safety are on scene at the Queensland Organics factory on Potassium St, with the deceased man to have been an employee at the workplace.

Authorities were called to the scene just before midday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service had two crews on scene, while police also attended.

conveyor belt fatality machinary death narangba workplace fatality workplace health and safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ratepayers can take a chunk off their bills

        premium_icon Ratepayers can take a chunk off their bills

        News Up to 10 per cent discount for Central Highlands residents.

        Driver behind fatal crash avoids more time in jail

        premium_icon Driver behind fatal crash avoids more time in jail

        Crime A district court judge found it was ‘unjust’ to send the 30 year old back to...

        NAMED: 60+ people to face Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: 60+ people to face Emerald court

        News A number of people will front court for a range of different charges.

        Students confronted with valuable life lessons

        Students confronted with valuable life lessons

        News High school stage show covers key safety messages around alcohol, drugs and sexual...