Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dies in Qld hospital after COVID complications

by Janelle Miles
6th Apr 2021 5:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 77-year-old man has died in the Redcliffe Hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

Queensland Health said the man, a dual Papua New Guinea/UK national, had been transported by medivac from PNG to Queensland on March 28 after his condition worsened.

The man died at Redcliffe Hospital. Picture: Renae Droop
The man died at Redcliffe Hospital. Picture: Renae Droop


He had been cared for in the Redcliffe Hospital's intensive care unit since his arrival and he died on Monday.

Queensland Health offered its condolences to the man's family.

"PNG is one of Queensland's closest neighbours, and when we can offer support to our neighbours, we can, and we will," a spokesman said.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, aeromedical crews have transferred a number of COVID positive, and potentially COVID positive patients, to Queensland."

As the man was diagnosed in PNG, his death will not be included in Queensland's statistics.

Six Queenslanders have died of COVID-19. The state's last death was in April last year.

Meanwhile, fragments of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been detected at the Capalaba, Maroochydore and Maryborough wastewater treatment plants.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it was more important than ever for people to get tested for the virus if they developed symptoms.

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell," Dr Young said.

Dr Jeannette Young pictured at Redcliffe Hospital on Saturday. Picture: Annette Dew
Dr Jeannette Young pictured at Redcliffe Hospital on Saturday. Picture: Annette Dew


"As we've seen over the past couple of weeks, we're still in this pandemic and we can't be complacent.

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system."


Originally published as Man dies in Qld hospital after COVID complications

More Stories

coronavirus qld covid death covid vaccine editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Injured miner to speak about blast at Grosvenor inquiry

        Premium Content Injured miner to speak about blast at Grosvenor inquiry

        News The Airlie Beach man was one of five workers injured during the May 6 blast in 2020.

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather Full list of roads impacted by flash flooding

        $7m bridge upgrade to help industries in central west

        Premium Content $7m bridge upgrade to help industries in central west

        Rural “Replacing this bridge will help connect regional businesses to local and...

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday.