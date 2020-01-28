Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died
Rural

Aussie dies in tractor rollover on road

28th Jan 2020 10:47 AM

A MAN spent days laying injured on a roadside after he was thrown from his tractor in Victoria's East Gippsland.

Police believe the tractor rolled down an embankment on Tambo Upper Road at Bruthen five days ago, but the man could not move because of his injuries, and he was not found until 11.30am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died and police will prepare a report for the coroner, but the death is not being counted towards the state's road toll.

More Stories

Show More
farmer man killed rollover crash tractor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        News AN EX-CENTRAL Queensland miner who was struck in the head and body following a mining roof collapse, causing significant injuries, has lodged a claim.

        SES in dire straits as volunteer numbers dwindle

        premium_icon SES in dire straits as volunteer numbers dwindle

        News Road crash rescue unit unable to operate due to volunteer shortage.

        Central West rain brings CQ rivers back to life

        premium_icon Central West rain brings CQ rivers back to life

        Weather Rivers are flowing and dams are rising after heavy weekend falls.

        The school zones police will be targeting

        premium_icon The school zones police will be targeting

        News Police will be out in force as students return to class.