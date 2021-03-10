Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EMERGENCY: Officers from Richmond Police District Police Rescue attended an incident in Wollongbar on Wednesday March 10, 2021 after there were reports of a person trapped in a vehicle following a crash shortly after 1pm. File Photo: Alison Paterson
EMERGENCY: Officers from Richmond Police District Police Rescue attended an incident in Wollongbar on Wednesday March 10, 2021 after there were reports of a person trapped in a vehicle following a crash shortly after 1pm. File Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Man dies in tragic driveway incident at Wollongbar home

Alison Paterson
10th Mar 2021 1:45 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 3.30pm: A man has died after being hit by a car on the Northern Rivers on Wednesday, March 10.

According to a Police Media spokeswoman, shortly after 1pm emergency services were called Callicoma Court, Wollongbar, after reports of a man trapped under a vehicle in the driveway.

"The man who is believed to be in his 60s died at the scene," she said.

"Officers from Richmond Police District attended the incident.

"A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner."

 

Original story: Reports of persons trapped in a vehicle following a crash has resulted in various emergency services heading to Wollongbar shortly after 1pm on Wednesday March 10.

While the actual location has not yet need disclosed, it is understood crews from Fire & Rescue NSW, Ambulance NSW and Richmond Police District Police Rescue personnel were alerted to the incident at 1.10pm.

NSW Ambulance confirmed they had paramedics at thew scene, but declined to comment and directed all inquiries to police.

When contacted, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service said they had not been called to attend.

It is understood police are at the scene of the incident.

Police have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

ambulance nsw fire and rescue northern rivers car crash police rescue richmond police district wollongbar
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Premium Content New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Health Queensland’s active coronavirus caseload has climbed to 37. The rise comes as the Premier reveals where the state’s new vaccination clinics will be.

        Revealed: Tragic reality of Qld’s motorcycle death toll

        Premium Content Revealed: Tragic reality of Qld’s motorcycle death toll

        News QLD motorcycle road toll increases as registrations skyrocket

        Emerald District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Emerald District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Emerald on March 10

        Mackay tradie handed prison term over ‘greedy’ side hustle

        Premium Content Mackay tradie handed prison term over ‘greedy’ side hustle

        Crime 38 year old was employed full-time while invoicing for outside jobs