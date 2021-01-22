Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery overnight.
A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery overnight.
News

Man dies in workplace machinery incident

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Jan 2021 6:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died in a workplace incident involving heavy machinery in Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to Main Beach Road in Pinkenba around 2.30am where the man had been critically injured at his workplace.

He died at the scene.

Police and Workplace Health and Safety are investigating the incident, which they are not treating as suspicious at this stage.

It comes only days after two men were severely injured in a workplace incident on the Gold Coast, where one man suffered critical injuries after an explosion on a rooftop.

Originally published as Man dies in workplace machinery incident

accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recycle old books and support communities in need

        Premium Content Recycle old books and support communities in need

        Books Central Highlands libraries have partnered with a with an organisation that ensures all unwanted books can make a difference.

        Emerald playground to open after year long delay

        Premium Content Emerald playground to open after year long delay

        Community Works are expected to go ahead, a year after the playground was closed from storm...

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News Take a look inside a potential rural quarantine site

        Five CQ women in running for Qld resources awards

        Premium Content Five CQ women in running for Qld resources awards

        Careers FULL LIST: State finalists for the 2021 Resources Awards for Women