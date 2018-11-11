Menu
A man has died following a shooting incident at Ipswich Hospital.
A man has died following a shooting incident at Ipswich Hospital.
Man dies in police shooting incident inside Ipswich Hospital

A MAN has died following a police shooting incident at Ipswich Hospital.

Police were guarding the man inside the Ipswich Hospital when he became violent towards an officer around 9pm on Saturday.

Medical staff treated the man at the scene but he died.

The officer was treated for facial injuries.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating on behalf of the State Coroner with the assistance of the Crime and Corruption Commission.

