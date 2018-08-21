Menu
Man dies after veering to avoid hitting kangaroo

by Dominica Sanda
21st Aug 2018 7:48 PM

A MAN has died after swerving and rolling his car into a paddock while trying to avoid hitting a kangaroo in far northern NSW.

The 39-year-old's body was found near Bingara on Monday night after his partner contacted a friend when he failed to return home as expected. The friend retraced the route the man would have driven and found his ute which appeared to have rolled in a paddock, NSW Police said on Tuesday. The man's body and a dead kangaroo were found nearby.

He is the fifth person to die on NSW roads in 24 hours.

A 19-year-old male cyclist was killed after colliding with an SUV in St Mary's in western Sydney on Monday night.

Hours earlier, a 39-year-old male motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a van in far north NSW.

The motorbike rider was thrown from his bike in the collision, suffering critical injuries. He died at the scene.

In Windsor, northwest of Sydney, an elderly woman pedestrian died about 5pm on Monday after she was hit by a garbage truck.

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old male cyclist has died in hospital four days after he was found unconscious on the side of a road in Parramatta.

Police believe the man was cycling in Parramatta Park before the incident on Thursday.

