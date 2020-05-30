Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
News

Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

by Ben Pike
30th May 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died and a woman was wounded in the stomach in a double stabbing in Sydney's west on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill about 12.45pm and found the woman, aged in her 20s, outside the home with stab wounds to her stomach.

When police entered the house, they found a man, who aged in his 20s, with stab wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Police confirmed the pair are known to each other and they are investigating how the horrific incident unfolded.

Originally published as Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison release drinks put CQ man back in jail

        premium_icon Prison release drinks put CQ man back in jail

        Crime His lawyer told the court he was a ‘lovely guy until he’s on the grog’.

        Council backs projects for regional prosperity

        premium_icon Council backs projects for regional prosperity

        News Advocating for projects and services identified as a matter of priority.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Get ready: Hastings Deering opens 2021 apprenticeships

        premium_icon Get ready: Hastings Deering opens 2021 apprenticeships

        Employment Five trades are on offer across nine Hastings Deering workshops.