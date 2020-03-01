Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic photo of fireworks.
Generic photo of fireworks.
Crime

Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Mar 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a property southeast of Grafton overnight.

About 8.40pm on Saturday night, emergency services were called to a house on Wooli Road, Pillar Valley, about 34km southeast of Grafton, following reports a man had been injured while handling fireworks.

Police have been told a man was holding a firework that was alight, before it exploded, causing the loss of three fingers, burns and lacerations.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 40-year-old man at the scene, before he was flown to Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An empty box of fireworks, as well as casings and wrappers, were seized at the scene and will undergo forensic examination.

Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence police or crime stoppers

clarence crime editors picks firework explosion pillar valley
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald mum prepares to shave for a cure

        premium_icon Emerald mum prepares to shave for a cure

        News The mother-of-four said if she could use her hair to improve the lives of young children, then she would.

        Clean water returns to Clermont

        premium_icon Clean water returns to Clermont

        Council News Clear water is trickling from the taps in Clermont, as council clears a major...

        Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        premium_icon Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        News Miner accused of failing to provide a safe place of work

        Frontier disability service expands to new fields

        premium_icon Frontier disability service expands to new fields

        Health Without medical services, the most vulnerable are caught in a bureaucratic trap...