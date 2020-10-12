Man driving unlicensed didn’t realise he was suspended

A 40-YEAR-old man has been convicted at Emerald Magistrates Court for unlicensed driving.

Kevin Daniel Ramsay, 40, pleaded guilty on October 12 to driving without a licence, demerit point suspended.

On September 23, about 7.30pm, Ramsay was intercepted by police while driving on Ruby St, Emerald.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said checks revealed Ramsay was unlicensed due to demerit point suspension.

When asked, he said he had not received any notice of the suspension.

His number plates were confiscated for seven days, Sgt Ongheen said.

Ramsay told the court he had moved from his listed address and didn’t retrieve any mail that was sent there.

Magistrate Robert Walker said that was no excuse.

Ramsay was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months. The conviction was recorded.