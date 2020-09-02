Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
News

Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

by Danielle O’Neal, Shiloh Payne
2nd Sep 2020 12:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died while working on the roof of a veterinary clinic in Capalaba, southeast of Brisbane.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner and Workplace Health and Safety will investigate the circumstances of the death.

A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show

The 53-year-old man was working alone on the vet clinic's roof on Old Cleveland Road in Capalaba Tuesday afternoon when staff became concerned for his welfare.

The man was found unresponsive on the roof and emergency crews were called about 5.20pm.

He died at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews attended the scene to assist paramedics.

Originally published as Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

More Stories

electrocuted man killed tradie workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency crews race to car fire in Emerald

        Premium Content Emergency crews race to car fire in Emerald

        News Police said the fire was probably caused by an electrical fault and was not suspicious.

        • 2nd Sep 2020 10:48 AM
        Emerald Cyclones prove powerful force on court

        Premium Content Emerald Cyclones prove powerful force on court

        Netball GALLERY: 70 netball teams take part in annual Sullivan’s Carnival in...

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News News Corp launches campaign to sort out aged care mess

        ‘Larger than life’: CQ farewells cattle industry legend

        Premium Content ‘Larger than life’: CQ farewells cattle industry legend

        News Charles “Charlie” Lund was a larger than life figure.