Man exposes himself during police arrest

A man has been sentenced in Blackwater Magistrates Court after being charged with assaulting a police officer.

A BLACKWATER man dropped his pants and exposed himself while being arrested after police had responded to a noise complaint at the man’s house.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen told the Blackwater Magistrates Court police approached the home of Lester Roderick Malone, 42, at 1.26am on December 29 last year after reports of an argument taking place inside.

Sgt Ongheen said the intoxicated Malone was “aggressive as he approached police, pushing an officer in the chest”.

When being taken to the police vehicle, Malone “pulled down his pants, exposing himself in public,” Sgt Ongheen said.

Malone appeared in court on Friday, where it was said that on the night of the incident, he only wanted to be left alone.

Magistrate Robert Walker said: “I’m sure you do just want to be left alone, but if you’re going to be involved in a loud disturbance at 1.26am, you can expect police to become involved.

“And if police do become involved you should co-operate with them.

“You are the person who stands to benefit from dealing with these [alcohol] issues.”

Malone pleaded guilty to the charges of assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

He was sentenced to nine months probation.