Man faces robbery charges after stealing a bottle of milk

Robert Lionel Landers faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court after a allegedly taking a bottle of milk from Woolworths in Townsville. Picture: Bev Lacey

A DEFENCE lawyer argued why allegedly taking a bottle of milk from a supermarket resulted in a robbery charge during a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Robert Lionel Landers appeared in court, charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of breach of bail, failure to appear and possess dangerous drugs.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client would apply for bail on the two robbery charges, which allegedly occurred in Townsville.

Ms Legrady said Landers had gone into Woolworths with a co-accused and allegedly each took a two-litre bottle of Ice Break milk from the store.

She said a Woolworths employee had followed them and took the bottle of milk from Landers on the escalator.

Ms Legrady said the co-accused then allegedly swung his bottle at the employee.

She argued the charge could be a stealing charge rather than a robbery charge.

"I find it difficult to see how prosecution could continue with the robbery charge given the nature of the facts," she said.

"He walked out of the store and wasn't involved in any actual violence himself."

Landers entered pleas of guilty to the three remaining charges, which were one count each of breach of bail, failure to appear and possess dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said between March 29 and June 30, Landers failed to report on 27 occasions.

She said on July 2, Landers also failed to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Ms Kurtz said at 4pm on September 3, Landers was found outside the Northside Plaza Shopping Centre in Rockhampton.

She said he was arrested and during a search police found 12.9g of marijuana.

Ms Kurtz said Landers was "highly aggressive" towards police, refusing to answer any questions and demanding they release him.

Ms Legrady said Landers had breached his bail by coming to Rockhampton to look after his brother.

She said he used marijuana for calming purposes and knew it was an illegal drug.

"He knows where he can get assistance and that if he does need something to assist him, he needs to see the GP," she said.

Landers was fined $1000 for the breach of bail, failure to appear and possess dangerous drugs charges. Criminal convictions were recorded.

Ms Kurtz had objected to bail being granted to Landers on the two robbery charges, however, Acting Magistrate John Milburn granted him bail with conditions.

The matter was adjourned to September 22, 2020, at Townsville Magistrates Court.