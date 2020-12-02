Menu
Jon Michele Matthews pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on November 30 to driving without a drivers licence, disqualified by court order.
Crime

Man faces severe punishment for driving while disqualified

Kristen Booth
2nd Dec 2020 6:08 PM
A FATHER-of-three showed a lack of regard to the order of the court when he drove while disqualified.

Jon Michele Matthews, 28, was intercepted by Emerald police at 2.45am on November 6 on Ruby St, Emerald Magistrates Court heard.

He admitted to police that he didn’t have a drivers licence, due to it being disqualified by court order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police confirmed he had been disqualified for three months from August 27.

He told police he was in Emerald to help his mother who was sick at the time of the offence.

“It was my own stupidity. I understand I’ve done wrong and need to suffer the consequences,” Matthews said.

He pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on November 30 to driving without a driver’s licence, disqualified by court order.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the serious offence demonstrated a lack of regard to the order made by the court.

“You could be said to have a long history of a lack of regard to the rules that apply to you,” Mr Walker said.

Matthews was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for a further two years. The conviction was recorded.

“If you drive while disqualified the penalties will become more severe,” Mr Walker said.

“Repeat offenders quickly resort to orders of imprisonment.”

