Emergency services at worksite accident in Woolloongabba
News

Man falls 6m down hole in inner-city worksite

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Nov 2020 10:09 AM
A man has fallen 6m down a hole on a worksite in Woolloongabba.

Emergency services were called after a man fell down the excavation hole on Deshon and Railway St about 9.18am.

The man was rescued about 10.20am and rushed to hospital in a stable condition.

 

Emergency services work to rescue a man who fell down a hole at a Brisbane worksite. Picture: 7 News
Emergency services work to rescue a man who fell down a hole at a Brisbane worksite. Picture: 7 News

 

 

Rescuers lowered a rescue basket into the 6x6m trench to remove the man and paramedic from the hole.

The man was in a stable condition during the rescue, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended the scene.

It is unclear if the man is a worker or member of the public.

More to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man falls 6m down hole in inner-city worksite

accident editors picks fall hole worksite

