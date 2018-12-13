Menu
Login
Police cordoned off a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda. Picture: Supplied
Police cordoned off a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Man ‘fatally stabbed by woman’ in park

13th Dec 2018 2:01 AM

A man has died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a woman during a fight in a far north Queensland park.

Police said the man and a woman, who were known to each other, got into a fight at a park south of Cairns just after midday Wednesday, when the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.

The 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital but later died, while the 24-year-old woman is assisting police with what has been classified as a homicide investigation.

Police cordoned off a crime scene after the man was stabbed to death in Harwood Street, Babinda.

Investigations are continuing.

argument editors picks stabbing

Top Stories

    Fresh faces join the industry

    Fresh faces join the industry

    News Emerald agricultural students graduate with a number of jobs already secured.

    Italian student's memorable stay

    Italian student's memorable stay

    News Central Highlands provided a memorable stay for student.

    Hook a big catch this Christmas season

    Hook a big catch this Christmas season

    News Don't forget to enter for your chance to win big.

    Fun-filled Australian adventure

    Fun-filled Australian adventure

    News Central Queensland children's book go global.

    Local Partners