Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in motorbike crash

by Rachael Rosel
13th Apr 2021 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man aged in his 30s is feared dead while a child and a baby have been injured following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car in Alexandra Hills south of Brisbane.

Initial reports are that the male motorcyclist was travelling in excess of 120km/h on Finucane Rd when the motorbike collided with a car just before 6.30pm.

The man was critically injured.

A 10 year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, sustained moderate injuries while a six-month-old baby who was also in the car suffered facial injuries.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as lengthy traffic delays are expected.

Originally published as Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in horror motorbike crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sunwater issues alert for users of Fairbairn Dam water

        Sunwater issues alert for users of Fairbairn Dam water

        News Alert affects anyone consuming, or using water from the Fairbairn Dam water supply.

        Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Premium Content Replays: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

        Cricket Watch the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court

        Father, son face court over 800 marijuana plants bust

        Premium Content Father, son face court over 800 marijuana plants bust

        Crime The duo is charged with myriad drug and weapon charges