Man feared dead following serious highway crash

by Nathan Edwards
12th Jan 2021 9:16 AM
A man is feared dead following a single motorcycle crash in Queensland's southeast this morning.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Round Mountain Road, south of Beaudesert just before 5am Tuesday morning.

The man was treated at the scene for critical injuries, but is believed to have died.

It's reported the man's motorbike had left the highway, resulting in him crashing into a fence.

The Mt Lindsay Highway remains open despite the incident.

The police Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating the crash.

Originally published as Man feared dead following serious highway crash

