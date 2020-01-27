Man feared for his pets when the unit caught fire

Peter McDowell and his dog Sonny. Mr McDowell was hospitalised on January 26 after a small fire started in his Borilla St unit kitchen.

AN EMERALD man thought he was going to lose everything when a fire broke out in his kitchen last night.

Peter McDowell had a small apple pie cooking under the grill of the oven when the fire started.

“I looked over and there were flames reaching the ceiling,” he said.

“I thought ‘this place is going to burn down’.”

Mr McDowell recalled running outside the Borilla St unit and yelling for help just before 10pm on January 26.

He was inside searching for his cat and dog when his neighbour jumped the back fence, entered the unit and extinguished the flames.

“The room was black,” Mr McDowell said.

“I was searching the house for my cat and dog but they were already out of the house.

“They were frightened of the alarm.”

The fire department arrived and ensured the fire wouldn’t reignite.

Paramedics took Mr McDowell to Emerald Hospital with possible smoke inhalation, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Mr McDowell said the heat from the grill melted a bag of rubbish on top of the stove, causing the fire to start.

His church pastors attended the residence last night and stayed until about 2am cleaning the smoke from the kitchen and ceiling.



“I want to thank Tim, if he hadn’t have jumped the fence and put the fire out, I wouldn’t have a unit today,” Mr McDowell said.

“So he’s the hero.

“I also want to thank Jen and Colin for being real Christians, putting their money where their mouth is.

“And thanks to the firies, paramedics and hospital staff for everything they do.”

