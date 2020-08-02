Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man fighting for life after being hit by a car

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
2nd Aug 2020 12:19 PM

 

A man is fighting for life after being hit by a car in Brisbane's east.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said the man was hit by the vehicle at the intersection of Tingal Rd and Chestnut St in Wynnum at around 6.16pm on Saturday night.

He was not carrying identification.

The man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries in a critical condition.

Both lanes of Tingal Road were closed to traffic, but reopened by late Saturday night.

Police had last night called for help from the public to identify the man, who they described as in his 30s, bald, tanned and wearing shorts with a brown jumper. He has since been identified.


In northwestern Queensland, Police have closed the Landsborough Highway after a road train rolled over around 40km south of Kynuna.

No one is believed to be injured, however motorists are told to avoid the area as emergency crews work to clear the road.

Originally published as Man fighting for life after being hit by a car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

        premium_icon Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

        Rugby Union ‘Now the kids are keen as mustard and can’t wait to get back into it.’

        ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        Business Organisers have expressed concern for everyone impacted by coronavirus.

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News Two caught in brazen Queensland border jump attempt

        Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

        premium_icon Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

        Crime The worker was caught drug driving along the main road at the mining town.