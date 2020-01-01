Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man brutally bashed at a Mooloolaba pub was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
A man brutally bashed at a Mooloolaba pub was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Crime

Man fighting for life after brutal pub assault

Shayla Bulloch
by
1st Jan 2020 9:09 AM | Updated: 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a brutal alleged assault on New Year's Day.

Paramedics were called to Venning St, Mooloolaba at 1.22am to reports of an earlier alleged assault at O'Malley's Irish Bar.

A man in his 20s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charged Daren Edwards said a man has been charged in relation to the incident.

The alleged assault was the second serious incident that occurred last night, including a brutal assault at Hastings St.

More Stories

Show More
assault crime paramedics pub assault qas violence
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fairbairn Dam drops below 10 per cent capacity

        premium_icon Fairbairn Dam drops below 10 per cent capacity

        News Despite the rain across much of the region, Emerald’s dam has reached an all-time low.

        Community grants to provide opportunities for CQ groups

        Community grants to provide opportunities for CQ groups

        News Annual community grant program will launch in the new year.

        Kind hearts provided locals with a very special Christmas

        premium_icon Kind hearts provided locals with a very special Christmas

        News More than 70 people were treated to Christmas feast.

        Opportunistic Development Pipeline for the Central Highlands

        premium_icon Opportunistic Development Pipeline for the Central Highlands

        News Close to $10 billion worth of investments and developments have contributed to the...