Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a serious crash at Mena Creek.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a serious crash at Mena Creek.
News

Man fights for life after Far North rollover

by Grace Mason
1st Apr 2020 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILY of a young Babinda man critically injured in a car crash were last night urgently travelling to be by his bedside in Townsville Hospital as he fought for life with serious head injuries.

The 24-year-old was the only person in the vehicle when his grey Toyota LandCruiser rolled on Mena Creek Rd just after 1am early yesterday morning.

Initial investigations suggest he was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed down an embankment.

Cairns police Forensic Crash Unit Sgt Scott Ezard said a nearby resident heard the crash and raced to the scene before contacting emergency services.

The man was treated by paramedics before being flown by helicopter to Townsville.

Sgt Ezard said it was believed the man had been visiting a residence nearby and had been on his way home when the crash occurred.

He said they were considering a number of factors including alcohol and seatbelt use as part of their investigation and are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Originally published as Man fights for life after Far North rollover

bedside vigil crash critically injured rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coles hires new CQ employees

        premium_icon Coles hires new CQ employees

        News The recruits have been fast-tracked into Coles’ Emerald and Moranbah supermarket.

        • 1st Apr 2020 7:00 AM
        We want you for the Care Army

        We want you for the Care Army

        Community How you can help protect health of one million seniors at risk

        ‘For me, it was life threatening’: Woman sues over pineapple

        premium_icon ‘For me, it was life threatening’: Woman sues over pineapple

        News She knew as soon as she took a bite from the melon what was happening “and it was...

        Queensland coronavirus clinic an Australian first

        premium_icon Queensland coronavirus clinic an Australian first

        Health Emerald opens first GP-led rural respiratory clinic