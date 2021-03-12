Menu
man removing asbestos
Health

Man files $1m lawsuit over incurable disease

Vanessa Jarrett
12th Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM
A Rockhampton man who was exposed to asbestos material during his work as a carpenter in Western Australia has been diagnosed with an incurable disease, mesothelioma.

Edward Williams, 67, has filed a $1m workplace injury lawsuit against Amaca Pty Ltd, formerly James Hardie and Co.

The lawsuit was filed in the Rockhampton Supreme Court last month by Maurice Blackburn Principal Jonathan Walsh.

The court documents outlined Mr Williams was employed as a carpenter in Perth from 1969 to 1984 and over the years worked with and handled asbestos products.

He alleges as a result he has been diagnosed with asbestos disease, mesothelioma, and has a reduced life expectancy and permanent disability.

For medical, home assistance and other losses, he is claiming $1,059,010.

Maurice Blackburn's Jonathan Walsh.

"Sadly, mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases continue to rob people of their future," Mr Walsh said.

"Working as a carpenter for many years between the late 60s and mid-80s, Mr Williams cut and drilled asbestos sheeting made by James Hardie, exposing him to the highly toxic asbestos fibres contained in the sheeting.

"At no time was he ever told about the dangers or provided with appropriate protective equipment.

"Forty years later, he is now faced with an incurable and frightening disease which will take him from his large family far too soon."

