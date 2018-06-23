Menu
Login
Man finds venomous rattlesnake under the hood of his car. Picture: Facebook
Man finds venomous rattlesnake under the hood of his car. Picture: Facebook
Pets & Animals

Man’s deadly discovery in car

by New York Post
23rd Jun 2018 4:30 PM

A MAN trying to jump-start his car was greeted by an unusual sound coming from his engine - the rattle of a venomous timber rattlesnake.

The man, from upstate New York, says the snake slithered across the engine block and curled up on the battery as he opened the hood of the car earlier this month in rural Hancock, about 185km northwest of New York City, the New York Post reports.

The Timber Rattlesnake's venom is highly potent and is highly dangerous to people and their pets. Its fangs are long enough to penetrate clothing and most boots.

State environmental conservation police officers were called out to remove the reptile.

Lt Nate Ver Hague untangled the snake's tail from the engine as Officer Mark Vencak carefully pulled it from the vehicle.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

Related Items

car hood rattlesnake snake

Top Stories

    Lifting cattle fertility

    Lifting cattle fertility

    News Field Days educate graziers on beef reproduction.

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    News Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village next month.

    Winning artist's dream

    Winning artist's dream

    News Entries now open for coveted Emerald Art Awards

    Workshops help to innovate businesses

    Workshops help to innovate businesses

    News Keep up to date with changing technology and opportunities

    Local Partners