Lost rifle and lies lead to hefty $2500 fine

Elyse Wurm
8th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

A "CARELESS" Southern Downs man has been handed a hefty fine after he lost a rifle and then lied to police about it.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty at Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday to losing a weapon, failing to surrender a weapon after a domestic violence order, unlawful possession of weapons and making a false declaration.

Defence lawyer Leigh Rollason said the man was required to hand in his weapons after a domestic violence order was made, but he left town and when he returned police searched his home.

The court heard police could not find one rifle, so the man made up a story about where it was.

"We see this time and time again, people confronted with inexplicable circumstances making up a story and then getting locked in," Mr Rollason said.

"He's dug the hole deeper for himself and you might see that as a human failing, it's a huge mistake he's made."

Magistrate Robert Walker said the circulation of unregistered firearms was serious, but concluded a fine would be an appropriate deterrent.

The man was fined $2500.

    Local Partners