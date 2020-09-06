Menu
News

Man injured by boat repeller

Rhylea Millar
6th Sep 2020 11:28 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
A MAN has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after his leg was slashed and he sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred yesterday, about 12.30pm, on a beach southeast of Bundaberg, when a man aged in his 60s, sustained serious leg injuries when his leg was slashed by a boat propeller.

RACQ Lifeflight said in a statement the man was hurt while attempting to launch the boat from the shore with friends.

The statement said the man was standing at the back of the vessel when the motor started.

The male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after his leg was slashed by a boat propeller, on a beach south-east of Bundaberg. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
After the propeller caused deep lacerations to the man's leg, his friends acted promptly and used a rope as a tourniquet in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Crews from QAS and critical care paramedics from Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight helicopter arrived on scene and treated the man for his injuries.

He was then placed on a stretcher and transported along the beach to the rescue chopper, before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

