Menu
Login
A man has been flown to hospital after being bitten by a spider at Deepwater, near Bundaberg. FILE PICTURE
A man has been flown to hospital after being bitten by a spider at Deepwater, near Bundaberg. FILE PICTURE
Health

Man flown to hospital after bitten by spider

by Jacob Miley
16th Oct 2018 9:10 AM

A MAN had to be flown to hospital after he was bitten by a spider on a property north of Bundaberg overnight.

Paramedics were called by the man to his Capricornia Dr property at Deepwater just past 8pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 53-year-old had been bitten about an hour earlier, but called paramedics when he began vomiting and experiencing a fever and chest pains.

He was taken by ambulance to the Wartburg State School oval at Baffle Creek, where he was met by a rescue helicopter. He was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It was not known what spider bit the man, the spokesman said.

Related Items

bundaberg chest pains editors picks spider bite vomiting

Top Stories

    Events promote CH

    Events promote CH

    News Events around the region attract both the community and tourists to pour revenue into the Central Highlands.

    Paramedic speaks on the impact of mental health

    Paramedic speaks on the impact of mental health

    News Paul Spinks spoke to over300 Glencore workers in Clermont Wednesday.

    Skies have opened over Central region

    Skies have opened over Central region

    News More rain expected over the weekend.

    Teen's new outlook on life

    Teen's new outlook on life

    News Middlemount teen's life turns at boot camp.

    Local Partners