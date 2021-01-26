Man flown to hospital after mower mishap

A man has been flown to hospital with significant injuries after a lawnmower incident this morning.

A FAR North man has been flown to hospital with significant chest injuries after his ride-on lawnmower rolled at a private premises.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a property in Barrine at 9.26am on Tuesday.

An ambulance spokeswoman said the man was in a serious but stable condition en route to Cairns Hospital.

The patient was transported to Cairns Hospital in the QG Air Rescue helicopter. Picture: Brendan Radke

She said they were still confirming the man's age.

Paramedics and one rescue helicopter attended the scene.

Originally published as Man flown to hospital after Far North mower mishap