Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police searching for person of interest after Mount Isa pub assault
Police searching for person of interest after Mount Isa pub assault
Crime

Man flown to Townsville after NQ pub assault

13th Sep 2020 7:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are searching for a person of interest following the serious assault of two men at a North Queensland hotel last week, with one victim flown to the Townsville University Hospital for treatment.

On Friday, September 4 just after 11pm a group of people at a Marian St venue in Mount Isa were involved in a physical altercation.

A 24-year-old man was punched repeatedly in the head and was knocked to the ground before being flown to Townsville University Hospital with a fractured eye socket.

A 39-year-old man, who tried to stop the confrontation, was also assaulted and is receiving ongoing treatment for an eye injury.

Police believe the man depicted in CCTV wearing a white shirt, dark cap and shorts may be able to assist with their inquiries and is urging him to come forward.

Anyone with further information are also urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Man flown to Townsville after NQ pub assault

More Stories

crime mount isa pub assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GARDENING: Neil Fisher gives us the lowdown on mulch options

        Premium Content GARDENING: Neil Fisher gives us the lowdown on mulch options

        News There’s so many options - but if you select the wrong variety, you can harm your plants.

        Grosvenor blast: Mine inquiry report raises ‘likely’ cause

        Premium Content Grosvenor blast: Mine inquiry report raises ‘likely’ cause

        Business Witnesses call for legislative changes to avoid self-incrimination

        CQ COVID-19 testing clinics reach major milestone

        Premium Content CQ COVID-19 testing clinics reach major milestone

        Health Progress update on testing clinics two months after millions were invested in them.

        Players put skills to the test against cricket superstars

        Premium Content Players put skills to the test against cricket superstars

        Cricket Sporting greats pass on their wisdom while the local players take on the...