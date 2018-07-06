Man forced to abandon burning yacht off Coast beach

UPDATE 5.10PM A MAN has had to abandon his yacht after it caught on fire and flipped upside down off a Noosa Heads beach.

Water police senior constable Niall Appleyard said reports came in about two hours ago of a vessel on fire 10km off Marcus Beach.

A man was forced to abandon the yacht after it burst into flames off Marcus Beach, Noosa.

The report came in from Surf Life Saving Queensland staff, who stayed on the beach until a helicopter arrived above the vessel.

Snr Const Appleyard said the man escaped the yacht safety using a small dinghy, and was picked up by another yacht nearby.

"He is now on the Coast Guard boat coming back to shore," he said.

"There was only one male on board at the time of the fire and he is safe and well.

"We don't know the name of the yacht or its registration at this point and we are unsure how the fire occurred."

He said Maritime Safety Queensland had been informed of the incident.

"The vessel has flipped, which may potentially be an issue later in terms of spilled fuel."

4.45pm: Resident Peter Wells is watching the commotion unfold from Pelican St and said a helicopter was hovering above a burning vessel 10km offshore a Sunshine Coast beach.

Reports came in about 4.30 of a yacht ablaze at Marcus Beach, just south of Noosa Heads."There's smoke billowing from the yacht," he said.

"There is also another smaller vessel about 30m to the north of it, I'm guessing it's trying to help.

"I can't see any water coming from the helicopter."

BREAKING: A YACHT is reportedly ablaze off the Sunshine Coast with a battle on the save the vessel.

The fire is located off of Marcus Beach, just south of Noosa Heads.

Residents have reported seeing helicopter waterbombers in the area, pumping water onto the fire.

It's believed the yacht was from the Gold Coast and heading towards Tin Can Bay.