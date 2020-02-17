Man found dead after unit fire

Police will work to formally identify a man who was found dead inside a unit engulfed by fire at Cranbrook. Pics Bill Hearne

A man has tragically been found dead inside a unit engulfed by fire.

Townsville Police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said a crime scene had been established at the Cranbrook unit complex and police were working to identify the body.

He said the victim was believed to be a man, aged 71.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Orchid St shortly before midnight.

Forensic testing will be done today to formally identify the man who was found in one of the units.

Two other units were damaged by the fire's spread, however no other residents were injured.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said police were guarding the scene and fire investigators will be working to identify the cause of the blaze.

She said firefighters were notified of the fire at 11.54pm on Sunday and eight fire appliances had it under control by 1.15am Monday.

Firefighters were called to a number of structure fires overnight.

Four crews battled with a blaze on Cay St, Saunders Beach.

The QFES spokeswoman said firefighters were notified of the fire at 3.51am on Monday and the structure had partially collapsed.

"Police confirmed there was no persons at that scene," she said.

Firefighters are also working to control a structure fire which reignited in Cloncurry.

Crews arrived at the scene at 5.20pm on Sunday and had the fire under control by 17.25pm but it had since reignited in the early hours of Monday morning.