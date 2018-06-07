Menu
News

Man found deceased in vehicle on Palmerin Street

Nicole Zurcas
by
7th Jun 2018 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:53 PM

A WARWICK man has been found deceased in his vehicle on Palmerin St this morning.

Senior Constable Jeremy Lambert said that just after 10am this morning a passer-by saw the man sitting hunched over in his vehicle.

Pedestrians then came to the man's aid and the elderly gentleman was later determined deceased at the scene.

The vehicle had been parked for an unknown time in a handicap spot on Palmerin St outside Style Shoes and Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacy.

Constable Lambert said there was no suspicious acts reported and further results will come from a coroner's report.

    Local Partners