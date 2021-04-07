Menu
Police at the scene near Emerald Beach where a man was found in a car shot four times on Wednesday, April 7.
Man found shot four times in car on side of highway

Janine Watson
7th Apr 2021 6:56 AM
A man was found with gun shots to his chest and legs in a car on the side of the Pacific Highway near Emerald Beach in the early hours of Wednesday.

At 1.30am emergency services received a call to the Pacific Highway northbound to reports of a shooting.

NSW Ambulance, Zone Manager Mid North Coast, Greg Powell said the 33-year-old was found in the driver's seat and had been shot four times.

"He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then transported to Coffs Harbour Health campus in a serious, but stable condition," Acting Superintendent Powell said.

Despite being able to talk to paramedics when he was found, his injuries could be potentially life threatening.

"He was conscious and alert and was talking to paramedics at the time.

"He is now being assessed by trauma specialists for potentially life threatening injuries."

Northbound highway traffic will be severely impacted due to the crime scene.

 

NSW Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Police records indicate the man was 34-years-old.

"Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and secured a crime scene. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 34-year-old man at the scene.

"Police believe that there is no ongoing risk to the community," a spokesperson said.

Traffic is being diverted off the Pacific Highway at the Settlers Rd (Emerald Beach exit) onto Solitary Islands Way then back to the highway at Sandy Beach.

The diversion is suitable for all vehicles.

The incident was logged on Live Traffic NSW at 1.51am.

