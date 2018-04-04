Menu
Man found stabbed in driveway, woman arrested

A man was stabbed by a woman known to him at a Gympie Street North, Landsborough address last night.
Chloe Lyons
by

A WOMAN has been arrested after police found a man suffering a stab wound in the driveway of a Hinterland home last night.

Emergency services were called to a Gympie Street North, Landsborough address about 6.20pm last night following reports of a domestic disturbance.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers found the man with a wound to his torso and a female and knife inside the house.

The pair are known to each other.

The man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police took the woman into custody and the QPS spokesman said she was "being processed at the moment" with charges "unfolding".

The man reportedly remains in a critical condition.

