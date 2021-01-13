Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Train stations
Train stations
News

Man gets stuck between train and platform

by Jacob Miley
13th Jan 2021 11:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries after becoming wedged between a train and the platform at a Gold Coast station.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Robina Station about 7.40pm Tuesday.

The man was freed and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest and pelvic injuries.

It is unclear how the incident occurred.

The incident did cause delays to the train network, according to information by TransLink.

 

 

Originally published as Man gets stuck between train and platform

More Stories

editors picks train train accident translink

Just In

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam
    • 13th Jan 2021 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Manly, Dragons and Titans stars join Moranbah Miners

        Premium Content Former Manly, Dragons and Titans stars join Moranbah Miners

        Rugby League Hundreds of games worth of NRL and Queensland Cup experience will lead the club in 2021

        Cause of 550+ gastro cases across Mackay, Whitsunday region

        Premium Content Cause of 550+ gastro cases across Mackay, Whitsunday region

        Health Did you make it through 2020 without catching a stomach bug? Hospital service...

        Furry friend is searching for his fur-ever home

        Furry friend is searching for his fur-ever home

        Pets & Animals Sweet little Batman loves to keep you company.

        Miners coach more comfortable in year two at the helm

        Premium Content Miners coach more comfortable in year two at the helm

        Rugby League Paul Bramley says sitting out the COVID-impacted 2020 season was a blessing in...