Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brian Dempsey was last seen at the Royal Brisbane Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Brian Dempsey was last seen at the Royal Brisbane Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Health

Man goes missing from hospital

by Torny Miller
1st Apr 2020 8:39 AM

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a man who disappeared from the Royal Brisbane Hospital, while recovering from surgery.

Brian Dempsey was last seen at the Royal Brisbane Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Brian Dempsey was last seen at the Royal Brisbane Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Brian Dempsey, 55, was last seen leaving the RBH about 3.45pm on Tuesday. It is believed he was heading towards a bus stop.

He has not been in contact with anyone since.

Mr Dempsey, who lives in Acacia Ridge, on Brisbane's southside, is described as being Caucasian, 193cm tall and has part of his hair shaved and a significant scar on his head due to the recent surgery.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black shirt, grey tracksuit pants, black thongs and was carrying two black backpacks.

If you know where Mr Dempsey is, or can assist police in any way, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man goes missing from hospital

More Stories

health man missing surgery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        We want you for the Care Army

        We want you for the Care Army

        Community In a nod to Queensland’s Mud Army, a new legion of community volunteers is being recruited protect the health of one million seniors at risk from coronavirus.

        ‘For me, it was life threatening’: Woman sues over pineapple

        premium_icon ‘For me, it was life threatening’: Woman sues over pineapple

        News She knew as soon as she took a bite from the melon what was happening “and it was...

        Your chance to salute our frontline heroes

        Your chance to salute our frontline heroes

        News Leave your messages of support to our health workers

        Quarantine crackdown: Taskforce to track 40,000 Qlders

        premium_icon Quarantine crackdown: Taskforce to track 40,000 Qlders

        News Law enforcement to enforce Queensland quarantine, isolation orders