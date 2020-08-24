Man guilty of carnal knowledge and child porn offences

A YOUNG man has been placed on a three-year Good Behaviour Bond and 18 months probation for 25 charges of carnal knowledge and one of producing child porn.

The Central Queensland apprentice, 22, pleaded guilty on August 21 in Rockhampton District Court to the charges.

He cannot be named or identified for legal reasons.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said the defendant was in a romantic relationship with the victim, aged 15 at the time of the offending, for about one year and they started having sex on a weekly basis in the six months leading up to her 16th birthday.

The court heard police found a video on a mobile phone of the pair having sex and the recording was consensual.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said the parents of both the man and the girl knew of the relationship, which was public knowledge for a year prior to police becoming involved.

He said the girl had been sexually activate prior to being in a relationship with his client.

Mr Polley said the pair had known each other for four years before their romantic relationship.

The court heard the girl’s mother had provided a reference letter for the defendant, stating she had known the defendant for years and he was known as someone who would go ‘above and beyond’ to help anyone in need.

The defendant had worked part time while finishing high school prior to undertaking an apprenticeship.

The court heard the girl posted photographs on a social media site which sparked concern about the relationship and an anonymous complaint was made through CrimeStoppers.

No convictions were recorded for the offending.