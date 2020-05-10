Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Matthew Deans
News

Man freed from car in Bruce Hwy crash

Tegan Annett
by
10th May 2020 8:01 AM | Updated: 1:47 PM

Critical care paramedics were called to a two-car crash on the Bruce Hwy on the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the southbound lane crash was reported at Bells Creek at 9.42pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services used hydraulic rescue equipment to free one man from a car, due to his injuries.

He was treated by QAS for injuries to his arms and legs.

The other man was treated for a minor head injury.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the one lane of the highway was closed for about an hour.

More Stories

bruce hwy queensland ambulance service sunshine coast university hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine held blast exercise two years before explosion

        premium_icon Mine held blast exercise two years before explosion

        Health A report on the exercise has been uncovered, showing eerie similarities with the actual incident.

        Families gather for Mother’s Day with eased restrictions

        premium_icon Families gather for Mother’s Day with eased restrictions

        News The relaxed restrictions come into place on Sunday.

        Moranbah man among five miners injured in horror explosion

        premium_icon Moranbah man among five miners injured in horror explosion

        Health One of the worker’s condition has improved to ‘good’.

        Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

        premium_icon Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

        News People across ‘outback’ Queensland can also travel up to 500km in a new set of...