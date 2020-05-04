Man hit by ute suffers life-threatening head injury

A man was injured in a traffic incident at Wondai, on Saturday.

POLICE are investigating a serious traffic incident in the South Burnett that left a man with serious injuries.

At 7.15pm Saturday, emergency services were called to Haly St in Wondai after a man was struck by a moving ute.

Initial information suggests the man had stepped up onto the vehicle side step and was holding onto the side of the slow-moving utility before falling and hitting his head.

The 60-year-old man was treated for injuries at the scene before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.