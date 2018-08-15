Menu
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Breaking

Man hospitalised after car roll-over on CQ dirt road

Shayla Bulloch
by
15th Aug 2018 7:34 AM

PARAMEDICS transported a man to hospital yesterday after a crash on a rural Central Highlands road.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were called to the dirt section of Mt Stuart Rd around 2.33pm on Tuesday afternoon to a reported single vehicle roll-over.

Fire crews were also called to the crash, around 50km north-east of Emerald.

Police were also at the scene.

A man in his 30s was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

emerald hospital qas qfes tmbbreakingnews tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Top 10 activities around CH

    Top 10 activities around CH

    News A compiled list of the top 10 experiences for all ages around the Central Highlands.

    Dryland cotton success

    Dryland cotton success

    Business Warrick Stent-Smith had a successful first try at dryland cotton.

    CQ cancer survivor sparks vital men's health conversation

    CQ cancer survivor sparks vital men's health conversation

    News MICHAEL Gaskin is using his close call to start a conversation

    CQ country town unites for a generous road delivery

    CQ country town unites for a generous road delivery

    News 'This drought is biting pretty hard and people are really suffering'

    Local Partners