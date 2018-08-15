Man hospitalised after car roll-over on CQ dirt road

PARAMEDICS transported a man to hospital yesterday after a crash on a rural Central Highlands road.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were called to the dirt section of Mt Stuart Rd around 2.33pm on Tuesday afternoon to a reported single vehicle roll-over.

Fire crews were also called to the crash, around 50km north-east of Emerald.

Police were also at the scene.

A man in his 30s was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.