A MAN was hospitalised after a single vehicle crash near Dysart overnight.

The man sustained a head laceration when the vehicle rolled on Fitzroy Developmental Road at 8.55pm.

The incident occurred between the Middlemount and Dysart turn-offs, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The man was taken to Dysart Hospital in a stable condition.