Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the scene just before 9.30pm.

A man in his 40s suffered head, chest, abdominal and leg injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in Winfield late last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition.

Crews were called to the incident on Duck Creek Rd at 9.29pm.