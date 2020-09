The man was taken to hospital.

A MAN with a suspected snake bite has been hospitalised in Central Queensland.

The man in his 30s was reportedly bitten on his arm about 11am at a private property near Barcaldine, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Paramedics met the man at the corner of Landsborough Hwy and Home Creek Moonbria Rd, about 40km south of Barcaldine.

He was taken to Barcaldine Hospital in a stable condition.