Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A rescue helicopter is responding to a two-vehicle crash in Fernvale on Thursday morning.
A rescue helicopter is responding to a two-vehicle crash in Fernvale on Thursday morning.
News

Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Lachlan Mcivor
4th Mar 2021 6:30 AM | Updated: 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man in his 60s who was trapped in his vehicle after a serious crash in Fernvale this morning has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane.

He has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest injuries.

A man in his 20s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

 

EARLIER: The Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale is closed to traffic as emergency services respond to a serious traffic crash this morning.

One person is trapped in their car after a two-vehicle crash just after 5.30am on Thursday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter is now at the scene of the crash with one person still trapped in their vehicle.

"They are in a serious condition," she said.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit are also on scene.

They are one of two patients were assessed by paramedics, with another person in their 20s suffering minor injuries and in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the stretch of the highway was closed as it is too difficult to manage motorists with the number of emergency services crews at the scene.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crash fernvale
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Wisdom does not always come with age

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Wisdom does not always come with age

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Longreach council puts student hostel on the market

        Premium Content Longreach council puts student hostel on the market

        News The facility has been closed since 2015 due to low enrolment numbers.

        Coral reefs bounce back from mass bleaching event

        Premium Content Coral reefs bounce back from mass bleaching event

        News The Australian Institute of Marine Science monitored reefs between Shoalwater Bay...

        3 Isaac roads named in RACQ’s top 10 ‘most unroadworthy’

        Premium Content 3 Isaac roads named in RACQ’s top 10 ‘most unroadworthy’

        Motoring Isaac Mayor Anne Baker has demanded urgent action to upgrade the region’s roads.