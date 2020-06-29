Menu
The man was taken to Biolela Hospital.
News

Man in critical condition after falling from tree

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jun 2020 1:34 PM
A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a tree at Biloela today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Malakoff St at Biloela at 12.28pm after reports a man had fallen from a tree.

When paramedics arrived they found a man in his 50s suffering significant head injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to Biloela Hospital by road ambulance in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed the man fell about three metres before hitting the ground.

It is uncertain if the man will be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

More to come.

