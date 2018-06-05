Man taken to Brisbane after near-drowning in Myall Creek

UPDATE: A MAN pulled from Myall Creek this morning has been taken to a Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident happened at 9.30am, when reports surfaced of a man drowning in Myall Creek.

A spokeswoman from Dalby Police said witnesses reported the man clutching at his mid-section before climbing over the guard-rails on Charles Drew Bridge and jumping into the creek.

After being taken to Dalby Hospital in a critical condition, the man was flown to Brisbane this afternoon.

