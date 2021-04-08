Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police declared a crime scene. FILE PHOTO
Police declared a crime scene. FILE PHOTO
Crime

MAJOR UPDATE: Man with critical facial injuries dies

Aden Stokes
8th Apr 2021 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10AM: A man has died after allegedly suffering serious head injuries in Woorabinda on Wednesday. 

Police confirmed the man died Thursday morning. 

Investigations are continuing. 

More to come. 

INITIAL: A man is in a critical condition after he allegedly sustained serious injuries in Woorabinda on Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old man allegedly sustained serious facial injuries at a Cressbrook Street residence at 4.25am.

Emergency services attended the address and the man was immediately transported to Woorabinda Hospital.

He was later flown to Rockhampton Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

Upon arrival, police declared a crime scene and commenced investigations.

Police are appealing for anyone in the community that may have information that would assist police with their investigations to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100643672.

More Stories

alleged assault tmbcrime woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Premium Content Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Education Accusations of serious misconduct against Queensland teachers skyrocketed during the pandemic last year, with a startling increase in disciplinary complaints.

        Mining giant calls on feds to boost regional investment

        Premium Content Mining giant calls on feds to boost regional investment

        Business The company has made an unexpected stand-alone submission to Treasurer Josh...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Charity begins at home

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Charity begins at home

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        ‘Real shame’: Landry reacts to CQ Anzac event cancellation

        Premium Content ‘Real shame’: Landry reacts to CQ Anzac event cancellation

        News Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry has spoken up after a Central Queensland...