Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have cordoned off an address at Federation Drive Bethania after an alleged stabbing.
Police have cordoned off an address at Federation Drive Bethania after an alleged stabbing.
News

Man in custody after alleged stabbing

by Judith Kerr
6th Dec 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody and a crime scene declared after an alleged stabbing at Bethania early this morning.

Police have cordoned off a house in Federation Drive, after they were called to the address just after 5.30am.

They have asked residents in the area to keep an eye out for a family's much-loved border collie which is believed to have been released before the alleged incident.

The scene on Federation Drive this morning.
The scene on Federation Drive this morning.


A man was taken to hospital to be treated for suspected stabbing wounds and another man was detained at the scene.

Residents said a man in nearby Page St was with police and was taken away in a blue forensics suit.

A local mechanics business also reported a break-in attempt this morning.

More Stories

Show More
alleged stabbing editors picks police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEET THE LOCALS: Encouraging other people

        MEET THE LOCALS: Encouraging other people

        News Sean wants to see people be the best version of themselves.

        • 6th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        Young man dies in highway truck rollover

        premium_icon Young man dies in highway truck rollover

        Breaking One man has died in a trucking accident on a western QLD highway.

        5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        Education These are the Rockhampton schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most...

        Ellie Carter named Reef Champion

        premium_icon Ellie Carter named Reef Champion

        Rural “When it comes to the management of this country, there’s a lot of emotionally...