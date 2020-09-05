Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
News

Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets

by Nathan Edwards
5th Sep 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a
Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

 

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in custody after 'serious incident' shuts down streets

More Stories

Show More
beaudesert crime editors picks gold coast hinterland public safety order

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

        Premium Content ‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

        News Moranbah family overwhelmed with community support since their home went up in flames.

        ‘Don’t get complacent’: Firies on watch despite looming rain

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get complacent’: Firies on watch despite looming rain

        Weather Wet weather is coming to Central Queensland, but fires – and strong storms – are...

        TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Premium Content TIMELAPSE: Watch the Mackay Ring Road evolve

        Offbeat It’s been a decade in the making but it's about to open to traffic.

        Apprenticeship opportunities for eager workers across region

        Premium Content Apprenticeship opportunities for eager workers across region

        Careers More than 10 traineeships and apprenticeships are available for young people and...