Man in hospital - Calliope home destroyed by fire on Boxing Day

Fire fighters attack a Calliope home on Sybil Court with a hose mounted on the front of their tanker on Boxing Day. The home was destroyed by fire and all occupants escaped uninjured. Picture: Rodney Stevens

UPDATE: 1pm A man has been taken to hospital and a Calliope family have been rendered homeless after their house was destroyed by fire on Boxing Day.

Emergency services were called to Sybil Court at 10.16am after reports a house was on fire.

A Queensland Fire Communications spokeswoman said when Calliope RFS arrived at the scene the brick home was ‘well involved in flames’.

Flames licked at the eaves as a firefighter cut through the garage door with an angle grinder while other fire fighters hosed the front door entrance.

Queensland Police Service general duties officers and detectives, Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, QFES fire fighters and Ergon Energy all attended the scene.

A neighbour who did not want to be named said the occupants purchased the property, on the corner of Sybil Court and Elliot Drive about two years ago.

Detectives canvassed the neighbourhood as nearby residents gathered in the streets to witness the disastrous spectacle.

When the firefighter had cut through part of the garage door at least one car could be seen inside.

As the home was on a corner, fire fighters attacked the blaze from the front, side and rear of the home, before entering through the front door while flames were still visible in the roof.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a crime scene had been established.

“All incidents of this nature are treated as suspicious until a cause of the fire can be established,” the spokeswoman said.

“A man was taken to Gladstone Hospital by ambulance not for a physical related issues.”

Elliot Drive and Sybil Court are currently inaccessible by vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics transported one patient in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital and remain at the scene on standby.

Investigators will examine the scene to determined the cause of the blaze.

INITIAL REPORT: 10.47am Emergency services have been called to reports of a house fire at Calliope this morning.

A Queensland Fire communications spokeswoman said firefighters were called to Sybil Court at Calliope at 10.16am.

“The house was well involved in flames,” the spokeswoman said.

“We have multiple crews on site.

“All persons from the house have been accounted for.”

Queensland police said officers were alerted to the incident at 10.16am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene and remain at the location ready to treat any patients.

It is understood the fire has spread extensively through the house but has now been contained.

Sybil Court is on the northern side of the Dawson Highway not far from the Central Bowls Club.

More to come.